SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tyler Gammons, 36, suffered a laceration to the forehead and finger on Tuesday, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say the investigation revealed that a suspect, Jikeem Barnett, 34, stabbed Gammons during a dispute the two were having.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Gammons was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.