Man stabbed in chest after breaking into Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man named Tyler Gammons was stabbed in the chest Thursday night in Syracuse after breaking into 825 Burnet Avenue, according to police.

They say he forced his way into the victims residence and upon gaining entry, Gammons threatened the victim, David West with a knife.

A fight ensued as the victim tried disarming Gammons and during the fight West stabbed the intruder.

Police arrived soon after and secured the scene. Gammons was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive. West was not injured.

Gammons was arrested and charged and will be booked for arraignment after receiving medical treatment. 

