(WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police Chief Steve Rotunno tells NewsChannel 9 a stabbing happened inside 6210 Pebble Street on Wednesday, August 17, around 8:30 p.m.

The chief says a 40-year-old man was sent to Upstate with life-threatening stab wounds after a domestic incident. He would not say if it was a spousal or family relation.

According to Chief Rotunno, a suspect is in custody and is being questioned at the police station.

This is an ongoing investigation and the chief tells NewsChannel 9 that they plan to release more information tomorrow.