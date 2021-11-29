Man stabbed in face and chest crashes into telephone pole and later dies, DeWitt Police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Sunday morning a man was stabbed in the face and chest and later crashed into a telephone pole and died, DeWitt Police said.

Around 2:15 a.m. a DeWitt Police Department Sergeant saw a vehicle pass through an intersection and collide with a telephone pole near the intersection of West Manlius and Kinne Streets.

When the Sergeant pulled up the vehicle, Kamerin Farrier, 22, of Wyandanch, NY exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and approached the Sergeant covered in blood and said that he had just been stabbed, officials said.

The Sergeant located a stab wound on Farrier’s chest and began performing trauma care to the wound, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police determined that Farrier had gotten into a verbal dispute with Ortez Madison, 41, of Syracuse while at Byrne Dairy on West Manlius Street in the Village of East Syracuse.

Officials said that during the dispute Madison stabbed Farrier in the face and chest and Farrer then got into the vehicle and attempted to drive to a hospital when he crashed into a telephone pole.

Madison’s vehicle was located on Grant Boulevard in the City of Syracuse and around 10:30 a.m. he came out of a residence peacefully and was taken into custody without incident, DeWitt Police said.

Officials said a search warrant was executed at the residence where more evidence was secured.

Ortez Madison was arrested and charged with Manslaughter 1st Degree (B Felony) & Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D Felony). Madison was arraigned and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on no bail.

The DeWitt Police Department requests that if anyone was in the area during this time and observed the suspect in the area prior to, or immediately following the incident, or if anyone has information in regards to the incident, to please contact the DeWitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.