Man stabbed in face and woman in the hand on Friday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the 800 block of Wolf Street on Friday night for a stabbing call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male who was stabbed in the face and a 21-year-old female who was stabbed in the hand.

Both victims were treated on the scene and the investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred after the two victims were in a dispute with another rmale.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.