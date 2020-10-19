Man stabbed in hand after a domestic dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was injured after he was stabbed by his significant other in the hand.

Syracuse Police were called to the 300-block of Helen Street on Friday just after 11 p.m. At the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed in the hand by his significant other, a 33-year-old female. During the dispute, it is alleged that the man destroyed some of the woman’s property.

The man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for his stab wound.

The female was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.