Man stabbed in hand near St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the hand Sunday afternoon near the corner of James Street and Burnet Avenue in Syracuse, not far from St. Joseph’s Hospital where the victim is being treated.

The victim’s stab wound is considered serious but he is expected to survive.

The incident happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to give them a call at 315-442-5222.