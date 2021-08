SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 34-year-old man was found stabbed in the leg at the 300 block of Green Street on Wednesday just after 10:46 p.m., Syracuse Police said.

Officials said the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.