SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the midsection Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. Syracuse police said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of James Street where the victim was located.

He was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.