SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing call at the 1000 block of West Genesee Street where they located a 27-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck and back, officials say.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by private vehicle where he is expected to survive, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​