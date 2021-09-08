Man stabbed in the face Tuesday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday around 7:11 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Walton Street for a call about a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had suffered a laceration to his face. He was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The stabbing took place on the 200 block of North State Street, police say.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.