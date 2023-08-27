SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the forehead by his roommate on Saturday, August 26, at 106 Boyd Avenue in the Village of Solvay.

When Solvay Police arrived on the scene, officers found the 24-year-old with a large cut on his forehead, and he was transported to Upstate Hospital.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The suspected stabber, 31-year-old Cody Ryder, fled the scene after the stabbing, but was located minutes later, Solvay Police said. Ryder was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Boyd Avenue from Milton Avenue to Second Street was closed for several hours after the stabbing as police processed the crime scene.