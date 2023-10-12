SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the head and upper body on Thursday, Oct. 12, and was found by Syracuse police at the 100 block of East Water Street in Syracuse.

Officers found him around 2 a.m. Thursday with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, SPD says.

Police say the stabbing took place earlier at an apartment at 400 James Street.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.