SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 1900-block of Court Street just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital Thursday evening, where they found a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed in the head. He is expected to survive. An investigation revealed the stabbing happened on Court Street.

The incident is under investigation. If you have information, call the police at (315) 442-5222.