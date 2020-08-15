Man stabbed in the head on South Clinton Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the head early Saturday morning.

The Syracuse Police Department was called to the 1000-block of South Clinton Street for a stabbing around 4:20 a.m. At the scene, they found a 34-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds to the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing and if you have any information, you are asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or use the Syracuse PD Tips app.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected