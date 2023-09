SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Sept. 16, around 10:45 a.m. Syracuse police were called to a stabbing at 301 Columbus Avenue.

Officers found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper-leg during an altercation with another man, according to SPD.

The victim was taken to Crouse Hospital and is in stable condition after being treated, SPD says.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.