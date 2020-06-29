Man stabbed in the neck in the Tug Hill State Forest

TOWN OF RODMAN N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after he was stabbed in the neck early Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with New York State Police responded to reports of a stabbing at 1:07 a.m. Sunday near Babbitt’s Corners Drive.

When they got to the area, deputies and troopers found the scene of a bonfire party in the Tug Hill State Forest. They also found evidence of a stabbing.

At that time, a stabbing victim, later identified as Trevion Hale, 20, of Fort Drum, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center by private vehicle. Hale was later transferred to SUNY Upstate and underwent surgery for a stab wound to the neck.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Nicholas Monroe, 21, of Watertown, with Assault in the First Degree, a felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a misdemeanor, in connection with the stabbing.

Monroe was arraigned virtually and is being held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.