Man stabbed multiple times in Syracuse Sunday morning expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Clinton St., near the Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter, for reports of a stabbing around 3:57 a.m.
At the scene, police say they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the head and chest.
The victim was then transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
