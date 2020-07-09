Man stabbed on Catherine Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on the 500-block of Catherine Street on Wednesday night.
Around 8:40 p.m., police were called to Catherine Street where they found a 52-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The incident is being investigated. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
