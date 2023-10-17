SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officers were sent to the 100 block of Grand Ave. on Oct. 16, around 9:20 p.m. for a stabbing call.

At the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm.

After the victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, police had determined that the location of the incident was located at the 900 block of S. Geddes St.

The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.