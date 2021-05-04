Man stabbed on Glenwood Avenue in Syracuse after dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man was stabbed after a dispute at a home on the 100-block of Glenwood Avenue in Syracuse.

Police responded to the home just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday and found Joe Alvarez-Vega, 30. He has been stabbed in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

After an investigation, police say Xiomara Rodriguez, 35, of Syracuse, stabbed Alvarez-Vega after the two were having a dispute.

Rodriguez has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.