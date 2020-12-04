Man stabbed on South Geddes Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing on the 300-block of South Geddes Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

At the scene, police found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the incident. If you have information, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

