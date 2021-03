SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the chest outside the Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse on Monday, just before 11:30 a.m.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

An investigation revealed that Matthew Derby, 32, allegedly stabbed the victim. Derby has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.