Man stabbed, several arrested in Armory Square fight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the stomach and six people were arrested early Thursday morning, during a large fight that broke out along West Fayette Street near the Clinton Street Pub in the Armory Square neighborhood, according to Syracuse Police.

Investigators say a large disturbance broke out around 2:00 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by 25-year-old John Priano. The victim’s injury was non-life threatening. Priano was arrested at the scene after first running from police while still carrying a folding knife.

“I think anytime you mix a large number of people with alcohol, towards the latter end of the night fights are inevitable,” said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for the Syracuse Police Department.

This is not the first time Thanksgiving Eve has turned violent.

In 2016, 26-year-old Jonathan Diaz was shot and killed by 28-year-old Sangsouriyanh Maniphonh after the two were kicked out of “The Corner Bar” because of a fight. Maniphonh pleaded not-guilty, arguing he was acting in self-defense and was later acquitted.

Last year, on Black Friday, police responded to a stabbing at Destiny USA.

“It’s one of those things that’s almost impossible to try and prevent,” said Malinowski.

Incidents like these are why there are extra patrols for large events like the night before Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Now, police are asking the community to step up, and instead of crowding officers like people did last night, give them space.

“You’re really putting yourself and the public at risk if you choose to engage in some sort of fighting or violent activity,” said Malinowski. “It’s best to just walk away, diffuse the situation. You don’t know what that other person is carrying on them when it comes to weapons if they have an illegal gun on them.”

