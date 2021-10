SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to Vincent Apartments on Smith Lane for a stabbing call on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back, according to officials.

He was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.