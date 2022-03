(WSYR-TV) — A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after getting stabbed multiple times Saturday night at the Snowdon Apartments on James Street.

Syracuse Police say when they arrived around 9:44 p.m., they found a man stabbed in his neck and chest. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

SPD’s investigation is ongoing, and they are asking anyone who might have information on Saturday night’s incident to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.