Man stopped at Syracuse Airport for accidentally checking luggage with inert explosives

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man with plans to fly from Syracuse to California was not allowed on his flight after he accidentally checked a bag with what appeared to be explosives and other weapons, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Inside the bag he checked at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, TSA officers found two inert blocks of plastic explosives, a knife and an empty magazine for a machine gun.

The man told officers he grabbed the wrong bag while rushing out to the airport.

While the inert explosives don’t have the ability to explode, the TSA warns that explosives, both live or inert, are never allowed on a plane.

On Twitter, a TSA spokesperson says, “HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER.”

A man was caught by #TSA with these 2 inert blocks of plastic explosives, a knife and empty machine gun magazine in his checked bag at @SyracuseAirport today. Said he took the wrong bag to the airport. HUGE MISTAKE! Explosives, live or inert, are never allowed on a plane. NEVER. pic.twitter.com/oVnZR8zpG6 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 21, 2019

Syracuse Police, who were also involved in the investigation, say the man is from Fort Drum.

The man ended up re-booking his flight.