SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a stabbing investigation around 12:13 a.m. on April 13.

Officers found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was then transferred to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The location of the incident was determined by police to be at the 800 block of Butternut Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.