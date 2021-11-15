Man struck & killed by vehicle in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 60s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Syracuse.

Syracuse Police were called to the intersection of Harrison and South State Streets by the Onondaga County War Memorial just after 5:00pm. When they arrived, they found the man unconscious. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the man remained on the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​​

The is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

