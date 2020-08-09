Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds, expected to survive after shooting on Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is expected to survive after suffering gunshot wounds to his leg and arm early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Upstate Hospital around 3:28 a.m. for a shooting with injuries investigation.
At the hospital, police discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and arm, but he is expected to survive.
Police believe the shooting happened somewhere on the City’s southside.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD Tips App.
