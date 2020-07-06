Man suffers multiple stab wounds, shot at with paintball gun in Syracuse

​SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after they say a 26-year-old man was stabbed and shot at with a paintball gun.

Around 8:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of N. State St. for a stabbing call.

When they got there, officers found the man with multiple stab wounds to the torso and arm, along with signs of being shot at with a paintball gun.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

