Man suffers serious injuries after snowmobile collision in Wayne County

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree during a snowmobile accident in Wayne County Saturday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Skillins of Sodus Point was riding on the snowmobile trail with other riders when he lost control of his snowmobile and ran into an apple tree.

Skillins was ejected from his snowmobile and landed on his back. He suffers injuries to his right leg and ribs.

Skillins was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight.

The Alton and Sodus Point Fire Departments assisted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.