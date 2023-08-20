SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police went to Upstate Hospital around 3:39 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, as a man was taken there by a private vehicle for a stab wound.

The 25-year-old victim had been stabbed once under his arm, and was initially listed in critical condition. He has now been upgraded to stable condition after receiving treatment, according to SPD.

Police are still looking into the location of the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (315)-442-5222.