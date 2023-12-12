SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse Police officers were on a stolen vehicle traffic detail on Dec. 6, when they tried to stop a car on the 800 block of North Salina Street for driving without their headlights on.

The driver, 43-year-old Michael Seaver, refused to stop and led Officer Cicirello and Officer Ferris on a short chase.

“During the pursuit, Seaver drove through two metal fences near NBT Bank Stadium. Seaver also caused a traffic accident at the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Grant Boulevard,” stated Syracuse Police.

Seaver eventually stopped the vehicle, which was a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, in the front yard of a home at the 900 block of Lemoyne Avenue.

Then, Seaver got out of the car and ran away.

More officers arrived at the scene and were able to arrest him in the backyard of a home located at the 3000 block of Grant Boulevard.

Syracuse Police say when officers searched the vehicle that Seaver was driving, they found a Taurus 709 9mm semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was loaded with one round in the chamber, and a further five rounds in the magazine.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Seaver was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Seaver has been charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree​

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree as well

Several vehicle and traffic violations

After leaving the hospital, he was lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center.