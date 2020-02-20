‘Can Man’ teams up with 2 organizations to host community blood drive for cancer patients

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, Central New Yorkers had the chance to step up and help save a life.

The man that is well-known for his Cans for Cancer collecting, Laurence Segal, teamed up with the Red Cross and Onondaga County Medical Society to host a blood drive at Drumlins.

Segal said the need for blood for cancer patients is at an all-time high.

“This is not a joke, this is as serious as it gets,” said Segal. “And I’m grateful the people in Syracuse and the community are going to come out and donate today. The people that come out today are saving lives.”

Friends, family and strangers all came out to donate. Thursday’s drive focused on blood for people going through cancer treatments.

One donation could save up to three lives.