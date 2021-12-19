Man transported to hospital after Syracuse house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Reed Avenue, between Stolp Avenue and Argonne Drive in Syracuse.

Syracuse fire crews were called to the home just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews quickly arrived to the scene and found smoke coming from the back of the two-story home. After firefighters made their way inside, a fire was discovered in the basement.

Syracuse Fire says everyone was able to escape the home prior to crews arriving.

The condition of the man transported to the hospital is currently unknown. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was put out in less than 20 minutes and neighboring homes were not damaged. As an extra safety measure, National Grid temporarily shut off the gas and electricity inside the home.

Syracuse Police, AMR ambulance and the American Red Cross also responded to the fire.

The Syracuse Fire Investigation Bureau is still working to determine the cause.

This is the 71st major structure fire in the city of Syracuse so far this year.