Man wanted for rape and burglary arrested in Port Byron

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — Several police agencies in Cayuga County report a joint investigation led to the arrest Level 1 sex offender wanted for rape, burglary, and violating parole.

Brian S. Wilkinson was arrested Sunday in Port Byron.

While police agencies were looking for Wilkinson, law enforcement was also alerted to a suspicious man who was seen going into unoccupied structures in Port Byron the past few weeks.

They believe Wilkinson is the person sought in those incidents.

The policed agencies involved include Auburn Police, Cayuga County Sheriffs, New York State Police, New York State Division of Parole, United States Marshall’s Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

In addition to being charged as a parole absconder, Wilkinson was charged by the following police agencies with several additional crimes.

Auburn Police Department
Rape 1st Regarding a sexual assault complaint that occurred at the Grant
Motel in the City of Auburn on 07/14/2020
• Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office
Sex Offender Fail – Report Change of Address
Failed to change address as required. (2nd offense)
• NY State Police
Burglary 3rd
Burglary of Port Byron First Methodist Church on 07/26/2020
Burglary 2nd Burglary of a residence on Nauvoo Rd. in Mentz on 08/02/2020

If you have any information about any of the incidents, please contact the respective police agency.

