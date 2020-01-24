SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who admitted to shooting three people at a Denny’s in Salina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Justus Holmes pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Last February, police said that Holmes had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend, who was inside the Denny’s, along with several other people.
Holmes then opened fire on a group of guests and employees.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Carrier Dome roof construction forces Monster Jam to pump the brakes in Syracuse: Your Stories
- Former Rochester judge Leticia Astacio released from jail early
- Redhouse New Works Festival: Tell me Something Good
- Man who admitted to shooting 3 in Salina sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Family Healthcast: 1/24/2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App