Man who admitted to shooting 3 in Salina sentenced to 15 years in prison

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who admitted to shooting three people at a Denny’s in Salina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Justus Holmes pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Last February, police said that Holmes had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend, who was inside the Denny’s, along with several other people.

Holmes then opened fire on a group of guests and employees.

