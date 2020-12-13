Man who kidnapped and held women captive in DeWitt 17 years ago up for parole this week

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A case that made national headlines is coming back to the surface this week, as serial kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske is up for parole.

Jamelske has been in prison for the last 17 years for kidnapping five women over the course of 15 years, and holding them captive in a concrete bunker below his DeWitt home.

The women were used as sex slaves and were randomly freed.

In April of 2003, the last victim was able to slip away and call for help, leading police right to Jamelske. He was sentenced 18 to 99 years in prison. He’s now 85 years old.

Jamelske is set to meet with the parole board sometime this week.