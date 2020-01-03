Man who lit ex-girlfriend on fire sentenced to 25 years

TONAWANDA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The man found guilty of dousing his ex-girlfriend in gasoline and lighting her on fire outside a Tim Hortons in Tonawanda was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jonathon White and Jessica Cameron dated for more than seven years, and had three children together.

In December 2018, prosecutors say after the couple separated, White lured Cameron outside during her shift at the cafe and attempted to kill her.

Cameron suffered burns across 30 to 40 percent of her body. White also suffered burns, but not nearly as bad as Cameron’s.

During his sentencing, White says he tried to set himself on fire, not Cameron.

The 25-year sentence was the maximum possible.

