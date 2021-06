CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who shot a Cortland police officer in March of 2020 has been found guilty on all charges.

Zachary Clark has been convicted on 12 charges, including attempted murder. Officer Chad Knapp was shot while responding to a domestic dispute call. He was treated at the hospital and released.

On the night of the shooting, Clark barricaded himself inside his home, leading to a 12 hour standoff. He’ll be sentenced in September.