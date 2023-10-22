CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man wearing a tan hoodie and displaying a handgun robbed a Mobil gas station on Taft Road in Clay around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said.

This comes as a male suspect with a handgun robbed a gas station in Salina around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, and then seemingly the same suspect tried to rob a gas station in Clay just about three hours later, around 5:30 a.m.

There is no word at this time from the Sheriff’s Office on whether that suspect committed this most recent robbery or if these incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3081.