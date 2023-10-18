SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to 111 Harvard Place in Syracuse around 9:13 p.m. last night, Oct. 17, for a robbery call.

At the scene, officers spoke with the 57-year-old manager of Westcott Liquors, who said he saw a man who was wearing a face mask enter the store with a gun and threaten the clerk with it.

The suspect then allegedly stole money from the register, which Syracuse Police say was a “large sum of cash.”

After allegedly stealing the money, the suspect ran away.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No injuries were reported.