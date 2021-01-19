Man with stab wound to leg shows up at Syracuse hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an unknown location.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the hospital for a stabbing investigation. A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and was brought to the hospital. Police do not know where the stabbing happened.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating. If you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected