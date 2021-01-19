Man with stab wound to leg shows up at Syracuse hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an unknown location.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the hospital for a stabbing investigation. A 36-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and was brought to the hospital. Police do not know where the stabbing happened.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating. If you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.