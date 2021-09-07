Manhole explosion injures National Grid employee, leaves over 1k Syracuse north side customers without power

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been a manhole explosion leading to over 1000 National Grid customers without power, emergency dispatchers say. 

The explosion happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. along State Street on Syracuse’s north side, dispatchers say. It resulted in the injury of a National Grid Employee, and power is out for much of the north side. 

It’s also affecting street lights around St. Joe’s, with area traffic signals gone dark. State Street and Salina also have street light outages, along with the 690 exit ramp to Townsend.

From this outage map, you can see all the customers who have no power due to the explosion.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 as this story develops. For resources on safety during power outages emergencies, visit the American Red Cross’s Power Outage Safety page.

