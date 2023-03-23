In an earlier version of this article, Police told NewsChannel 9 that the resident lived in Baldwinsville. He actually lives in Manlius.

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old from Manlius for allegedly having an illegal loaded gun.

On Wednesday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Manlius Police issued a search warrant for a juvenile’s home in Manlius after investigating an illegally possessed firearm complaint, stemming from a domestic incident.

Inside the house, police found a firearm along with a loaded, large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The 17-year-old was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

The teenage juvenile was arraigned and held at Hillbrook Detention Facility and an Extreme Risk Order of Protection (ERPO) was sought, prohibiting him from owning or possessing any guns, as well as an Order of Protection for the victim. Both the ERPO and Order of Protection were granted and served.

According to the Town of Manlius Police Department, there is no known threat to the community.