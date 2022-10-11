MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the communities public safety as a top priority, Manlius and Fayetteville Fire Departments launched an app to not only help residents, but themselves, for responding as effectively as possible situations.

The app works by allowing residents to upload information and details about their home, pets, family and more, when arriving on scene. Each user is able to send this information through the app while the responders are on their way, permitting them to be ready to react in a more efficient manner.

You can plug into the app that there may be elderly, disabled and/or children on the scene.

Or even about any particular hazards at the home (such as the location of propane or gas tanks), about the location of gas and electricity shut-offs, and about any unique access issues (such as driveway gates, long or narrow driveways, or the presence of solar panels on the roof).

According to Manlius Fire Chief Jansen Casscles and Fayetteville Fire Chief Paul Hildrith, “We are

both excited to bring this app to our community and are confident that this will help us in responding to emergencies. This is the digital equivalent of the old ‘save my child’ and ‘save my pet’ window stickers, but far better. The information entered in this app will populate right within the digital mapping tools of the IamResponding app that we already use to receive emergency alerts, so this information will immediately show on a tool that we are already using. We are very hopeful that the community will use this free app so that we can better protect their homes and families.”

MyLocalSafety app is available for download for free from both the Apple App Store for Apple

devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

After downloading the app, enter code number 480509 to add the Manlius Fire Department OR 351901 to add the Fayetteville Fire Department to your MyLocalSafety app.