Manlius apartment fire spreads to two other units, police say

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out Wednesday morning at 128 West Pleasant Street behind Tops in Manlius, according to police.

Manlius Police tell NewsChannel 9 the fire started in apartment L11 and spread to two other units.

According to police no one was home at the time of the fire due to the occupants working overnight shifts.

A Village of Manlius Police Officer was patrolling the area when they noticed smoke coming from the apartment, Manlius Officer Ken Hatter said.

The fire has been put out and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.