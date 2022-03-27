MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When’s last time you went to the movie theater and watched the latest blockbuster on the big screen?

The COVID-19 pandemic and evolution of the movie industry are having a direct impact on locally owned theaters like the historic Manlius Art Cinema.

NewsChannel 9 checked in with longtime owner, Nat Tobin, to see how business has been since reopening last April following two COVID-19 shutdowns. To put it simply, Tobin said it’s been a struggle.

“As variants popped up, business would fall down. Then, it would slowly come back and then we’d get another variant. So, it’s been on and off.” Nat Tobin, Owner, Manlius Art Cinema

During the pandemic, the Manlius Art Cinema received the Shuttered Venue Operators grant, part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Tobin told NewsChannel 9 the cinema has been depending on that money, but it will eventually run out. As for the future of the theater, Tobin said that will be reassessed.

“We’ve shown five of the ‘Best Picture’ nominees this year and we have some great films lined up, but you can’t fight what you can’t fight and that’s the pandemic,” Tobin explained.

Tobin expressed his gratitude towards his many loyal patrons, but mentioned reaching a newer audience has been a challenge.

“We have tried to make this place a comfortable place for people to come and enjoy films,” Tobin said. “We have tried to select films that will make them come back.”

On top of the pandemic, another obstacle for the cinema is the ever-changing movie industry. The ability and ease of streaming the newest movies right from the comfort of your own home has had its impact.

According to Gallup, Americans watched an average 1.4 movies in a movie theater over the past 12 months. A historically high 61% did not visit a movie theater at all. 31% who saw between one and four movie and only 9% who attended five or more.

Tobin said mid-range films are being swooped up by the popular streaming services and limits the selection at the Manlius Art Cinema, which typically screens independent and foreign films.

It is a communal experience to see a movie in a theater rather than on your couch. We hope that people will try out the theater and we hope that we will make them feel so comfortable and welcome that they’ll want to come back. Nat Tobin, Owner, Manlius Art Cinema

Tobin said he’ll do everything in his power to keep the 103-year-old cinema standing strong for another 100 years.

Films coming soon to the Manlius Art Cinema include Mothering Sunday, The Duke, and Petite Maman.

For ticket prices, click here. Show times can be found here. The cinema is open 7-days a week.