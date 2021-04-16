Manlius Art Cinema reopens to film fans

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 100 years in business, Onondaga County’s oldest movie house has been shuttered for most of the pandemic but owners of Manlius Art Cinema have decided now is the time to reopen.

The theater tried reopening back in October when the governor gave the go-ahead. Plexiglass shields and new air filters were put in place but film fans just weren’t ready to mingle.

“I think there’s a social aspect in seeing films in a movie theater that you can not get at home and people want to get out,” said owner, Nat Tobin.

Manlius Art Cinema will be showing Oscar nominee for Best Picture, “Nomadland”.

Behind the scenes Tobin says he’ll apply for a federal grant aimed at helping the arts rebound from the shutdown.